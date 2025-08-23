APG Asset Management US Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

APG Asset Management US Inc. lessened its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,218 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,561 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,187 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 24,562 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Topsail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,000. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $67.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $266.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.85 and a twelve month high of $72.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.55.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.60%.

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 15,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $1,027,222.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 309,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,281,257.36. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total value of $952,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 131,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,365,376.28. The trade was a 10.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,118 shares of company stock worth $8,847,167. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. New Street Research reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.53.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

