Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF $DFAS is Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 552,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,071 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises 2.4% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.36% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $33,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,974,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,483,000 after buying an additional 453,209 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,171,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,585,000 after buying an additional 258,863 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,658,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,871,000 after buying an additional 87,766 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,462,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,150,000 after buying an additional 60,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,447,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,213,000 after buying an additional 113,611 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $68.51 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $51.45 and a 52-week high of $71.78. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.22.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

