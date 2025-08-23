Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF $DFSD

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 393,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,372 shares during the period. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF accounts for 1.3% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $18,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 256,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,189,000 after acquiring an additional 23,215 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 9,071 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 155.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 21,966 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 24.7% in the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 21,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $839,000.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSD opened at $48.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.00 and its 200 day moving average is $47.65. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $46.66 and a 52-week high of $48.28.

About Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

