Mark Andrew Wilson Sells 676 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Stock

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) insider Mark Andrew Wilson sold 676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $17,974.84. Following the sale, the insider owned 20,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,096.08. The trade was a 3.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Nektar Therapeutics Trading Down 3.5%
Shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $27.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.07. The company has a market cap of $514.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.95. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $37.38.
Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.13) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $11.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 631.43% and a negative net margin of 163.17%. Equities research analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
NKTR has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Nektar Therapeutics to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 12th. B. Riley raised their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nektar Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.33.
Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 2b clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1 clinical trial to boost the immune system's natural ability to fight cancer.
