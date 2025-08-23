Wolters Kluwer NV (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Declares $0.91 Dividend

Wolters Kluwer NV (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th will be given a dividend of 0.9147 per share on Thursday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 179.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 27th.

WTKWY stock opened at $134.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.87. Wolters Kluwer has a fifty-two week low of $128.73 and a fifty-two week high of $189.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Wolters Kluwer to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wolters Kluwer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Financial & Corporate Compliance; Legal & Regulatory; and Corporate Performance & ESG segments.

