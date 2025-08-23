Commonwealth Bank of Australia Sponsored ADR (CMWAY) to Issue Dividend of $1.68 on October 9th

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 1.6817 per share on Thursday, October 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 282.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th. This is a 19.2% increase from Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s previous dividend of $1.41.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Stock Performance
Shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia stock opened at $113.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.22 and a 200-day moving average of $107.43. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 1-year low of $85.22 and a 1-year high of $127.74.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile
