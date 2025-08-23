Commonwealth Bank of Australia Sponsored ADR (CMWAY) to Issue Dividend of $1.68 on October 9th

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 1.6817 per share on Thursday, October 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 282.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th. This is a 19.2% increase from Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s previous dividend of $1.41.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Stock Performance

Shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia stock opened at $113.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.22 and a 200-day moving average of $107.43. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 1-year low of $85.22 and a 1-year high of $127.74.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers transaction, savings, and foreign currency accounts; term deposits; personal and business loans; overdrafts; equipment finance; credit cards; international payment and trade; and private banking services, as well as home and car loans.

