Glanbia Plc ADR (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) Declares $0.98 Dividend

Glanbia Plc ADR (OTCMKTS:GLAPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.9751 per share on Tuesday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 272.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th.

Glanbia Price Performance

Shares of GLAPY opened at $81.9590 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Glanbia has a 1 year low of $52.40 and a 1 year high of $83.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.08.

Glanbia Company Profile

Glanbia plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company offers sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, such as powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking food, and ready-to-drink beverage. It also manufactures and sells cheese, dairy, and non-dairy nutritional and functional ingredients; and vitamin and mineral premixes products.

