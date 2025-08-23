Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Plans $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the construction company on Monday, September 8th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 25th.

Patrick Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 29.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Patrick Industries to earn $6.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATK opened at $116.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.54 and its 200 day moving average is $90.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.23. Patrick Industries has a fifty-two week low of $72.99 and a fifty-two week high of $116.78.

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Patrick Industries will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Patrick Industries from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Patrick Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down from $112.00) on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patrick Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.86.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

