Glencore plc Announces Dividend of $0.05 (OTCMKTS:GLCNF)

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 246.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 28th.

Glencore Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GLCNF opened at $3.96 on Friday. Glencore has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $5.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.86.

About Glencore

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, lead, nickel, zinc, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.

