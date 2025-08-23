Glencore plc Announces Dividend of $0.05 (OTCMKTS:GLCNF)

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 246.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 28th.
Glencore Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GLCNF opened at $3.96 on Friday. Glencore has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $5.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.86.
About Glencore
