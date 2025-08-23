Bega Cheese Limited (ASX:BGA) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Bega Cheese Limited (ASX:BGA – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 22nd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 109.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 25th. This is a 50.0% increase from Bega Cheese’s previous final dividend of $0.04.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.28. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 58.11, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.51.

Bega Cheese Company Profile

Bega Cheese Limited receives, processes, manufactures, and distributes dairy and other food-related products in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Branded and Bulk. The Branded segment manufactures value added consumer products for owned and externally owned brands. The Bulk segment manufactures bulk dairy ingredients, nutritional, and bio nutrient products.

