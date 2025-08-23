Bega Cheese Limited (ASX:BGA) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Bega Cheese Limited (ASX:BGA – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 22nd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 109.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 25th. This is a 50.0% increase from Bega Cheese’s previous final dividend of $0.04.
Bega Cheese Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.28. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 58.11, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.51.
Bega Cheese Company Profile
