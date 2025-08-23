Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Morgan Stanley Analyst Says

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PANW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $207.00 price target on Palo Alto Networks and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (up from $210.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Twenty-eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.52.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $185.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.94 billion, a PE ratio of 115.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.94. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $144.15 and a 12 month high of $210.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.33.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 12.30%.The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.85, for a total transaction of $1,009,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 101,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,414,099.75. The trade was a 4.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.05, for a total value of $160,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 42,033 shares in the company, valued at $8,450,734.65. This trade represents a 1.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 669,948 shares of company stock worth $126,552,277. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 43,985 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,004,000 after purchasing an additional 23,586 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,160,308 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $211,150,000 after purchasing an additional 560,973 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 170.5% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 890 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

