Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock.

SLNO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $93.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $121.00 price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.09.

Get Soleno Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ SLNO opened at $68.57 on Wednesday. Soleno Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $41.50 and a 1 year high of $90.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.56 and a beta of -2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 15.01 and a current ratio of 15.13.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $32.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Soleno Therapeutics will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Patricia C. Hirano sold 3,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total transaction of $316,970.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,928.56. The trade was a 22.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Soleno Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 156.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 10,075 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,919,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 137.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exome Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC now owns 41,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.