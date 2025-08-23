Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their neutral rating on shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Citigroup currently has a $76.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $75.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on URBN. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Urban Outfitters from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.27.

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

NASDAQ URBN opened at $76.98 on Wednesday. Urban Outfitters has a one year low of $33.86 and a one year high of $80.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.44.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.35. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Urban Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Urban Outfitters

In related news, insider Margaret Hayne sold 80,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.59, for a total value of $5,807,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,259. The trade was a 99.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 20,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $1,467,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 5,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,440.96. This trade represents a 79.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 159,156 shares of company stock valued at $11,636,158. 31.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Urban Outfitters

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in URBN. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 2,893.8% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 479 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the second quarter worth $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 180.2% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 17,175.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 691 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kilter Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

