Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Safran in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Safran from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Safran in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Safran from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Safran alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SAFRY

Safran Price Performance

About Safran

OTCMKTS SAFRY opened at $84.70 on Thursday. Safran has a fifty-two week low of $52.9250 and a fifty-two week high of $85.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.84.

(Get Free Report)

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones; and offers maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, as well as sells spare parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.