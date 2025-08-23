W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

W&T Offshore Stock Performance

Shares of WTI opened at $1.7950 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average of $1.59. W&T Offshore has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $2.84. The firm has a market cap of $266.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.70.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $122.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that W&T Offshore will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W&T Offshore Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. W&T Offshore’s payout ratio is presently -5.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTI. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in W&T Offshore by 427.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,831,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,360,000 after buying an additional 3,104,484 shares in the last quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in W&T Offshore by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 6,858,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,631,000 after buying an additional 1,808,234 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in W&T Offshore during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,608,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in W&T Offshore by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,071,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after buying an additional 598,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in W&T Offshore by 142.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 839,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 493,692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

