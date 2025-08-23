Assa Abloy (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Assa Abloy (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Assa Abloy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Pareto Securities cut shares of Assa Abloy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ASAZY opened at $17.87 on Thursday. Assa Abloy has a 1-year low of $12.76 and a 1-year high of $17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.62.

Assa Abloy (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Assa Abloy had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.05 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Assa Abloy will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening and access products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company provides digital access solutions, such as electronic access control ecosystem, wireless solutions, electronic key solutions, standalone access solutions, and wired solutions; swing, revolving, and sliding doors; mechanical products, including hinges, lever handles, mortise lockcases, euro profile cylinders, panic exit devices, door closers, floor spring, and general hardware; and doors.

