WPP (NYSE:WPP) Lowered to Strong Sell Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research cut shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded WPP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Get WPP alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on WPP

WPP Trading Up 2.8%

WPP Cuts Dividend

NYSE:WPP opened at $27.1380 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.62. WPP has a 52 week low of $24.28 and a 52 week high of $57.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.5033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 1,060.0%. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WPP

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in WPP by 184.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 10,197 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in WPP by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WPP by 160.7% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of WPP in the fourth quarter worth $309,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in WPP by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 484,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,928,000 after acquiring an additional 35,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

WPP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.