Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Given a C$59.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

National Bankshares set a C$59.00 price target on Empire (TSE:EMP.A – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Empire from C$48.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Empire from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Empire from C$55.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Empire from C$56.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Empire from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$57.57.

Shares of Empire stock opened at C$54.01 on Friday. Empire has a 52-week low of C$37.27 and a 52-week high of C$58.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$55.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$50.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.51, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from Empire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Empire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.20%.

In other Empire news, Senior Officer Sandra Sanderson sold 2,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.00, for a total value of C$133,280.00. Also, Senior Officer Douglas Bigler Nathanson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.10, for a total transaction of C$84,150.00. Insiders sold a total of 206,858 shares of company stock worth $11,591,674 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Empire Co Ltd key businesses are food retailing, investments, and other operations. The food retailing division operates through Empire’s subsidiary Sobeys and represents nearly all of the company’s income. This segment owns, affiliates, or franchises more than 1,500 stores in 10 provinces, under retail banners including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, Lawton’s Drug Stores, and multiple retail fuel locations.

