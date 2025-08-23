Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. $MLP is Valueworks LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Valueworks LLC increased its holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 919,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,076 shares during the quarter. Maui Land & Pineapple makes up approximately 6.1% of Valueworks LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Valueworks LLC’s holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple were worth $16,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Maui Land & Pineapple by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Maui Land & Pineapple by 233.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Maui Land & Pineapple during the first quarter worth $181,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Maui Land & Pineapple by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Maui Land & Pineapple by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. 24.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Maui Land & Pineapple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th.

Maui Land & Pineapple Stock Up 8.1%

Shares of NYSE MLP opened at $17.1630 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $338.80 million, a P/E ratio of -24.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $26.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.26.

Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter. Maui Land & Pineapple had a negative net margin of 81.82% and a negative return on equity of 45.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stephen M. Case acquired 2,500 shares of Maui Land & Pineapple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.68 per share, for a total transaction of $41,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 11,923,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,891,402.60. The trade was a 0.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired 11,909 shares of company stock valued at $195,861 in the last 90 days. 65.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Maui Land & Pineapple

Maui Land & Pineapple Co, Inc is a landholding and operating company, which engages in the development, sale, and management of real estate. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Leasing, and Resort Amenities. The Real Estate segment includes land planning and entitlement, development, and sales activities.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP – Free Report).

