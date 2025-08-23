Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. $MLP is Valueworks LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Valueworks LLC increased its holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 919,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,076 shares during the quarter. Maui Land & Pineapple makes up approximately 6.1% of Valueworks LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Valueworks LLC’s holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple were worth $16,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Maui Land & Pineapple by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Maui Land & Pineapple by 233.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Maui Land & Pineapple during the first quarter worth $181,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Maui Land & Pineapple by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Maui Land & Pineapple by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. 24.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Maui Land & Pineapple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th.
Shares of NYSE MLP opened at $17.1630 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $338.80 million, a P/E ratio of -24.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $26.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.26.
Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter. Maui Land & Pineapple had a negative net margin of 81.82% and a negative return on equity of 45.87%.
In related news, Director Stephen M. Case acquired 2,500 shares of Maui Land & Pineapple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.68 per share, for a total transaction of $41,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 11,923,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,891,402.60. The trade was a 0.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired 11,909 shares of company stock valued at $195,861 in the last 90 days. 65.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Maui Land & Pineapple Co, Inc is a landholding and operating company, which engages in the development, sale, and management of real estate. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Leasing, and Resort Amenities. The Real Estate segment includes land planning and entitlement, development, and sales activities.
