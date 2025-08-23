Xeros Technology Group (LON:XSG) Shares Down 7.7% – Should You Sell?

Xeros Technology Group plc (LON:XSG – Get Free Report) fell 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.20 ($0.02). 216,105 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 2,161,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.30 ($0.02).

Xeros Technology Group Stock Down 7.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.93, a current ratio of 7.62 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The company has a market capitalization of £5.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.34.

Get Xeros Technology Group alerts:

Xeros Technology Group (LON:XSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported GBX (1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Xeros Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 125.23% and a negative net margin of 1,549.43%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xeros Technology Group plc will post -17.6399991 EPS for the current year.

About Xeros Technology Group

Xeros Technology plc has developed patented and proven, industry-leading technologies which reduce the environmental impact of how industries make and care for clothes.

The traditional wet processing methods used in industrial and domestic laundry and garment manufacturing consume billions of litres of fresh water and large amounts of energy and chemicals, as well as damaging and weakening clothing fibres and creating rising levels of environmental pollution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xeros Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeros Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.