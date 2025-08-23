Aew Capital Management L P Purchases 1,460 Shares of Camden Property Trust $CPT

Aew Capital Management L P lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Camden Property Trust makes up approximately 1.0% of Aew Capital Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Aew Capital Management L P’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $19,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPT. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 347,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,224,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,300,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $7,881,000. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $109.3420 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $102.35 and a twelve month high of $127.69. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.64 and its 200 day moving average is $115.39.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $396.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.24 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Camden Property Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.760-6.860 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.670-1.710 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 293.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CPT shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.94.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Articles

