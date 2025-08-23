MBIA, Inc. $MBI Shares Acquired by Valueworks LLC

Valueworks LLC boosted its holdings in MBIA, Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,205,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,910 shares during the quarter. MBIA comprises 4.1% of Valueworks LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Valueworks LLC owned 4.38% of MBIA worth $10,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MBI. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MBIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. bought a new stake in MBIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new stake in MBIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MBIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Dupree Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in MBIA in the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MBIA alerts:

MBIA Stock Performance

Shares of MBIA stock opened at $7.6570 on Friday. MBIA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.22 and a 52 week high of $7.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MBI. Wall Street Zen upgraded MBIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on MBIA from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, MBIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MBIA

MBIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets in the United States. It operates United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MBIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.