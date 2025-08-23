CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Insider Brian Venturo Sells 324,312 Shares

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) insider Brian Venturo sold 324,312 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $28,571,887.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CoreWeave Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of CRWV stock opened at $93.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.71. CoreWeave Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $187.00.

Get CoreWeave alerts:

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 206.7% compared to the same quarter last year. CoreWeave has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the second quarter worth about $39,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CoreWeave from $58.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on CoreWeave from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on CoreWeave from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Arete Research upgraded CoreWeave from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.05.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CRWV

CoreWeave Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CoreWeave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreWeave and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.