Image Scan (LON:IGE) Stock Price Down 14.1% – Here’s What Happened

Posted by on Aug 23rd, 2025

Shares of Image Scan Holdings Plc (LON:IGE) dropped 14.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.06 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.25 ($0.02). Approximately 95,001 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 239,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.45 ($0.02).

Image Scan Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.06, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.69 million, a P/E ratio of -147.79 and a beta of 0.69.

Image Scan (LON:IGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported GBX (0.30) EPS for the quarter. Image Scan had a negative return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. Research analysts expect that Image Scan Holdings Plc will post 0.1297899 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Image Scan Company Profile

Image Scan Holdings Plc, through its subsidiary 3DX-Ray Limited, engages in the manufacture and sale of portable X-ray systems for security and counter-terrorism applications in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Indian Subcontinent, and the Americas. Its security products include portable systems, such as ThreatScan-LS1, ThreatScan-LS3, ThreatScan-AS1(ISC), ThreatScan-LSC, and chemical detection products; mail and baggage screening products, including AXIS-CXi screening and conveyor systems; metal detection products, including AXIS archway and walk by metal detectors; and blast protection and EOD/IEDD equipment.

