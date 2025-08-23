M&G (LON:MNG) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

M&G plc (LON:MNG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 269.70 ($3.65) and last traded at GBX 268.81 ($3.63), with a volume of 3534823 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 268 ($3.62).

Several research firms recently commented on MNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of M&G from GBX 290 to GBX 305 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 price objective on shares of M&G in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of M&G from GBX 225 to GBX 240 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of M&G from GBX 214 to GBX 260 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 255.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.24, a PEG ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 259.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 228.76.

In related news, insider Clive Adamson acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 237 per share, with a total value of £1,422. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

M&G plc is a leading savings and investments business, managing investments for both individuals and for large institutional investors, such as pension funds, around the world.

We have a single corporate identity, M&G plc, and two customer-facing brands: Prudential and M&G Investments. Prudential offers savings and insurance for customers in the UK and Europe and for asset management in South Africa.

