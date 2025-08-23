Tern (LON:TERN) Trading 18.5% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Tern Plc (LON:TERN – Get Free Report) were up 18.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.80 ($0.01). Approximately 7,661,685 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 164% from the average daily volume of 2,904,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.68 ($0.01).
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.89.
Tern (LON:TERN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported GBX (0.84) earnings per share for the quarter. Tern had a negative return on equity of 108.05% and a negative net margin of 17,804.03%.
Tern backs companies with proven technology, based in the UK but with global ambition.
Our management team has a strong track record of unlocking opportunities in the USA for UK companies.
We look for well-motivated teams who are building innovative high growth businesses, with revenue and IP, and which are harnessing software to create or disrupt markets.
We predominantly support software companies which develop commercial IoT security, enablement and analytics solutions for the healthcare and industrial sectors, where safety and regulatory compliance are important market requirements.
Unlike many of our peers, we select to work with only a handful of companies in a given period.
