Short Interest in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCB) Decreases By 25.0%

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 600 shares, adecreaseof25.0% from the July 15th total of 800 shares. Approximately0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. CacheTech Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. CacheTech Inc. now owns 48,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC now owns 10,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

ISCB opened at $62.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.39 million, a P/E ratio of 35.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.76. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $46.59 and a 52-week high of $64.66.

About iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (ISCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Small Cap Extended index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks ISCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.