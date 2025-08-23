APG Asset Management US Inc. Sells 259,386 Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. $NTST

APG Asset Management US Inc. lowered its stake in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 879,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259,386 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $13,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in NETSTREIT by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 178,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 48,521 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 520.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 129,516 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in NETSTREIT during the fourth quarter worth $2,322,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NETSTREIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $927,000.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on NTST shares. Truist Financial set a $19.00 price objective on NETSTREIT in a report on Friday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of NETSTREIT in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on NETSTREIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded NETSTREIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NETSTREIT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.14.

NETSTREIT Trading Down 2.2%

NTST opened at $18.4720 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -230.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.23. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $19.18.

NETSTREIT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. This is a positive change from NETSTREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is presently -1,075.00%.

About NETSTREIT

(Free Report)

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.