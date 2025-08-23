AlphaQuest LLC Takes $1.38 Million Position in Belden Inc $BDC

AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Belden by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Belden during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,301,000. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Belden by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Belden during the 4th quarter valued at about $358,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Belden in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,566,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Belden from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Belden in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Brian Edward Anderson sold 7,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.51, for a total transaction of $934,190.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 39,574 shares in the company, valued at $5,164,802.74. The trade was a 15.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Belden Stock Performance

NYSE:BDC opened at $131.2890 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.26 and its 200 day moving average is $110.63. Belden Inc has a fifty-two week low of $83.18 and a fifty-two week high of $132.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $671.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.82 million. Belden had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Belden has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.850-1.950 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Belden Inc will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Belden Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Belden’s payout ratio is 3.62%.

Belden Profile

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

