AlphaQuest LLC Trims Stake in The Wendy’s Company $WEN

AlphaQuest LLC trimmed its stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,305 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 14,273 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Wendy’s by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,767,723 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $99,012,000 after buying an additional 464,444 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,577,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,707,000 after acquiring an additional 142,500 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Wendy’s by 22.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 200,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 36,954 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Wendy’s in the first quarter worth about $1,084,000. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wendy’s in the first quarter worth about $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Friday, August 8th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Lindsay J. Radkoski bought 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.68 per share, for a total transaction of $58,984.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief marketing officer directly owned 28,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,206.08. The trade was a 21.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wendy’s Stock Performance

Shares of WEN stock opened at $10.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.86 and its 200 day moving average is $12.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.74. The Wendy’s Company has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $20.60.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $560.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.95 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 103.07%. Wendy’s’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Wendy’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.820-0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.33%.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Wendy’s U.S., Wendy’s International, and Global Real Estate and Development. The Wendy’s U.S. segment includes the operation and franchising of Wendy’s restaurants in the U.S.

Featured Stories

