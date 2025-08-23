AlphaQuest LLC Acquires 4,707 Shares of Portland General Electric Company $POR

AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Portland General Electric by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE POR opened at $43.0510 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.55. Portland General Electric Company has a 1-year low of $39.54 and a 1-year high of $49.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.24.

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $807.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.97 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.43%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Portland General Electric has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.130-3.330 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Portland General Electric Company will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.49%.

In other Portland General Electric news, CFO Joseph R. Trpik, Jr. sold 2,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $107,634.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 27,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,130.15. This trade represents a 8.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Lewis sold 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $77,673.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 13,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,710.90. This trade represents a 12.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research raised Portland General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Portland General Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Portland General Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.40.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

