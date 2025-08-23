Laureate Education $LAUR Shares Acquired by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 249.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,591 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Laureate Education worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 52,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LAUR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Laureate Education from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of Laureate Education stock opened at $26.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Laureate Education has a 12 month low of $14.45 and a 12 month high of $26.93.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $524.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.00 million. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 29.46% and a net margin of 16.41%.Laureate Education’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Laureate Education has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laureate Education will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

