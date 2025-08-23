AlphaQuest LLC Buys 1,473 Shares of Graham Holdings Company $GHC

AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 1,389.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GHC. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Graham by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Graham by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Graham by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Graham by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Graham by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GHC stock opened at $1,097.4350 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $960.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $948.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.88. Graham Holdings Company has a 12 month low of $724.69 and a 12 month high of $1,103.22.

Graham ( NYSE:GHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $14.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.15 by $4.18. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Graham had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 6.79%.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

