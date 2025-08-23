AlphaQuest LLC Has $1.44 Million Position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. $FCPT

AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 79.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,196 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCPT. Barclays PLC grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 172,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,682,000 after buying an additional 16,543 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 212,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,779,000 after buying an additional 40,831 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,343,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,451,000 after purchasing an additional 29,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 60,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Four Corners Property Trust

In other news, Director John S. Moody sold 7,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $210,229.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 53,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,771.82. This represents a 12.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Barclays cut their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of FCPT opened at $26.0120 on Friday. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $30.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.41 and a 200-day moving average of $27.34.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 37.87%.The company had revenue of $72.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Four Corners Property Trust’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Four Corners Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.48%.

About Four Corners Property Trust

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

Further Reading

