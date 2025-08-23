AlphaQuest LLC Acquires 18,116 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. $ALRM

AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 138.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,154 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,116 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC owned 0.06% of Alarm.com worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 304.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 708 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 235.5% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 916 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,008 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Alarm.com during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Alarm.com Trading Up 3.8%

NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $59.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.10 and a 200 day moving average of $56.59. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.23 and a 52 week high of $70.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $254.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.96 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Alarm.com has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.400 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on Alarm.com

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alarm.com news, CFO Kevin Christopher Bradley sold 754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.75, for a total transaction of $42,789.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 53,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,010,928. The trade was a 1.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Ramos sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $403,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,634.56. The trade was a 14.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alarm.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.