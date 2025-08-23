Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Royal Bank Of Canada Analyst Says

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Royal Bank Of Canada from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on EL. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $60.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estee Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.80.

Shares of EL stock opened at $91.0830 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Estee Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $48.37 and a 52 week high of $103.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a PE ratio of -29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.25.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Estee Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 7.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-2.100 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 258.7% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 246.4% in the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 1,182.1% in the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 69.5% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at $42,000. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

