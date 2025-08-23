AlphaQuest LLC Acquires 3,883 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. $FDS

AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 1,049.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,883 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 284.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter worth $2,528,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FDS. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $402.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Raymond James Financial raised FactSet Research Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $470.00 to $448.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $448.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $444.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.60, for a total transaction of $1,106,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 44 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,474.40. The trade was a 98.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 2,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.39, for a total value of $1,320,315.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,650.79. This trade represents a 39.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,031 shares of company stock valued at $5,825,481 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $380.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $416.06 and its 200-day moving average is $433.75. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $365.76 and a one year high of $499.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $585.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.70 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.800-17.400 EPS. Equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.79%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

