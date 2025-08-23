VanEck Gold Miners ETF $GDX Shares Sold by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 32.9% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 57.3% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of GDX opened at $60.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $33.42 and a 1-year high of $60.68.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.