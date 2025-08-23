Insider Selling: Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) CEO Sells 15,335 Shares of Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) CEO Charles Lacey Compton III sold 15,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $105,504.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 673,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,634,677.60. The trade was a 2.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, July 17th, Charles Lacey Compton III sold 2,183 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total transaction of $14,909.89.

Shares of FSLY stock opened at $7.4950 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.97 and a 200-day moving average of $6.98. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Fastly, Inc. has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $12.08.

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $148.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.86 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 25.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FSLY. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Fastly to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fastly from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fastly from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Fastly from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Fastly by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,590,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,687,000 after purchasing an additional 300,572 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Fastly by 3.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,943,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,139,000 after purchasing an additional 291,617 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fastly by 83.1% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,177,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256,629 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Fastly during the fourth quarter worth about $35,334,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Fastly by 115.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,385,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

