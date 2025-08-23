AlphaQuest LLC Makes New Investment in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. $KNX

AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 45,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KNX. Interval Partners LP increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 320.7% in the 4th quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 1,754,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,727 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 54,434.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,103,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,744 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,355,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,629,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $331,813,000 after buying an additional 638,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,935,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $649,560,000 after buying an additional 515,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Up 5.2%

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $44.95 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.21 and its 200 day moving average is $44.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.07, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.17.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 2.22%.The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Knight-Swift Transportation has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.360-0.420 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on KNX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.88.

View Our Latest Report on KNX

About Knight-Swift Transportation

(Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.