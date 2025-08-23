AlphaQuest LLC Has $1.89 Million Position in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. $ZION

AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 29,100.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,961 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,831 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 340,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,383,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,261,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 48,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Argus raised Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, N.A. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.78.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Trading Up 4.4%

NASDAQ ZION opened at $55.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. has a 52 week low of $39.32 and a 52 week high of $63.22.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.27. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 16.98%.The company had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, N.A. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.91%.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

