Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Buys 2,720 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust $NSA

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 48.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 7.5% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 55,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.4% in the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSA opened at $32.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.84 and a beta of 1.10. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $28.02 and a 12 month high of $49.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.50 and its 200 day moving average is $34.74.

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $188.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.91 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 8.92%.National Storage Affiliates Trust’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. National Storage Affiliates Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.170-2.230 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 367.74%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas raised National Storage Affiliates Trust to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. National Bankshares set a $33.00 price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $37.00 price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $37.54.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

