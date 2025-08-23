Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victrix Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $2,090,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,304,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,089,798,000 after buying an additional 15,347 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $579,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 18.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 191,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,202,000 after buying an additional 30,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.4% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,483,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Trading Up 4.1%

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $435.0040 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $405.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $357.81. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $267.30 and a 52-week high of $441.15.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 14.95%.The company had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 30.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 2,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $952,840.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,835,970. This trade represents a 25.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.70, for a total value of $902,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,632 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,586.40. This trade represents a 20.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CAT. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $414.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $475.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI raised Caterpillar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $476.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Caterpillar from $331.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.87.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

