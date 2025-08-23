Cousins Properties Incorporated $CUZ Shares Bought by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 3,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 110,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,397,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CUZ opened at $28.4580 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.91, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.58. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.07 and a fifty-two week high of $32.55.

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $237.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.73 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Cousins Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.790-2.850 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 345.95%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CUZ. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cousins Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

