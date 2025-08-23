Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG) and Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Financial Survey

Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG – Get Free Report) and Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bright Minds Biosciences and Bolt Biotherapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bright Minds Biosciences 0 0 7 1 3.13 Bolt Biotherapeutics 0 2 1 0 2.33

Bright Minds Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $83.25, indicating a potential upside of 89.38%. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a consensus price target of $47.50, indicating a potential upside of 822.33%. Given Bolt Biotherapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bolt Biotherapeutics is more favorable than Bright Minds Biosciences.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bright Minds Biosciences N/A -20.96% -20.66% Bolt Biotherapeutics N/A -91.67% -53.19%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bright Minds Biosciences and Bolt Biotherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Bright Minds Biosciences and Bolt Biotherapeutics”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bright Minds Biosciences N/A N/A -$2.06 million ($0.93) -47.27 Bolt Biotherapeutics $7.69 million 1.29 -$63.12 million ($26.66) -0.19

Bright Minds Biosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bolt Biotherapeutics. Bright Minds Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bolt Biotherapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.5% of Bright Minds Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.7% of Bolt Biotherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 42.7% of Bright Minds Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Bolt Biotherapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Bright Minds Biosciences has a beta of -6.07, suggesting that its stock price is 707% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bolt Biotherapeutics has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bright Minds Biosciences beats Bolt Biotherapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bright Minds Biosciences

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc., a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with severe and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its portfolio of selective 5-HT receptor agonists includes 5-HT2C, 5-HT2A, and 5-HT2C/A for the treatment of epilepsy, pain, and neuropsychiatry; and BMB-101 which completes phase 1 trial for undisclosed seizure disorder. The company also developing BMB-202 for the treatment of depression, anxiety, and PTSD; and BMB-201 for the treatment of anxiety. It has collaboration with National Institutes of Health for the treatment of epilepsy; University of Texas Medical Branch to treat impulse control disorders, such as binge eating; and Medical College of Wisconsin. Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidate BDC-1001, which is in clinical development for the treatment of patients with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2- positive solid tumors, including breast, colorectal, endometrial, and gastroesophageal cancer. It is also developing BDC-3042, an agonist antibody targeting Dectin-2 for range of tumors, such as head and neck, non-small cell lung, ovarian, triple-negative breast, and other cancer. The company has collaboration agreements with Toray Industries, Genmab A/S, Innovent Biologics, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd; and license agreement with Stanford University. The company was formerly known as Bolt Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. in July 2015. Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

