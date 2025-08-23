Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Up 4.1%

Shares of CAT opened at $435.0040 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $267.30 and a one year high of $441.15. The company has a market cap of $203.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $405.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $357.81.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 48.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.99 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 30.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.70, for a total transaction of $902,649.70. Following the sale, the insider owned 8,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,586.40. The trade was a 20.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 2,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $952,840.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,835,970. The trade was a 25.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $272.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Friday, May 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $331.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $460.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $450.87.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Stories

