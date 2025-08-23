Critical Contrast: Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS) & Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII)

Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Free Report) and Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Momentus has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Huntington Ingalls Industries has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Momentus and Huntington Ingalls Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Momentus -3,562.32% N/A -286.72% Huntington Ingalls Industries 4.54% 11.34% 4.43%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Momentus 0 0 0 0 0.00 Huntington Ingalls Industries 1 6 3 0 2.20

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Momentus and Huntington Ingalls Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Huntington Ingalls Industries has a consensus price target of $267.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.93%. Given Huntington Ingalls Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Huntington Ingalls Industries is more favorable than Momentus.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Momentus and Huntington Ingalls Industries”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Momentus $1.92 million 4.73 -$34.95 million N/A N/A Huntington Ingalls Industries $11.54 billion 0.92 $550.00 million $13.36 20.17

Huntington Ingalls Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Momentus.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.2% of Momentus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.5% of Huntington Ingalls Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Momentus shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Huntington Ingalls Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Huntington Ingalls Industries beats Momentus on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Momentus

(Get Free Report)

Momentus Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial space company. The company focuses on providing in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads, and in-orbit services. Its principal and target customers include satellite operators. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

(Get Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard. It also provides nuclear-powered ships, such as aircraft carriers and submarines, as well as refueling and overhaul, and inactivation services of nuclear-powered aircraft carriers. In addition, the company offers naval nuclear support services, including fleet services comprising design, construction, maintenance, and disposal activities for in-service the U.S. Navy nuclear ships; and maintenance services on nuclear reactor prototypes. Further, the company provides C5ISR systems and operations; application of artificial intelligence and machine learning to battlefield decisions; defensive and offensive cyberspace strategies and electronic warfare; live, virtual, and constructive solutions; unmanned, autonomous systems; and fleet sustainment; and critical nuclear operations. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Newport News, Virginia.

