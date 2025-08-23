Critical Review: Carnival (NYSE:CCL) and HWH International (NASDAQ:HWH)

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) and HWH International (NASDAQ:HWH – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Carnival and HWH International”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carnival $25.97 billion 1.41 $1.92 billion $1.85 16.91 HWH International $1.25 million 7.10 -$2.59 million N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Carnival has higher revenue and earnings than HWH International.

67.2% of Carnival shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.7% of HWH International shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Carnival shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 77.3% of HWH International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Carnival and HWH International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carnival 0 8 13 0 2.62 HWH International 0 0 0 0 0.00

Carnival currently has a consensus target price of $30.7059, indicating a potential downside of 1.86%. Given Carnival’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Carnival is more favorable than HWH International.

Risk and Volatility

Carnival has a beta of 2.7, indicating that its share price is 170% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HWH International has a beta of -0.64, indicating that its share price is 164% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Carnival and HWH International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carnival 9.72% 27.88% 5.20% HWH International -109.69% -56.75% -20.68%

Summary

Carnival beats HWH International on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carnival

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn. The Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations segment consists of AIDA, Costa, Cunard, and P&O Cruises (UK). The Cruise Support segment represents port destinations and private islands for the benefit of its cruise brands. The Tour and Other segment operates hotel and transportation operations of Holland America Princess Alaska Tours. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

About HWH International

HWH International Inc. operates a marketplace to provide products and services for health, wealth, and happiness. The company operates through HWH Marketplace, Hapi Cafés, Hapi Travel, and Hapi Wealth Builder segments. The HWH Marketplace segment provides products manufactured by its affiliate companies at a discounted price to its members. The Hapi Cafés segment operates Hapi Cafe branded outlets in Asia, including Singapore, Republic of China (Taiwan), Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, and South Korea. The Hapi Travel segment offers vacation packages, hotels, cruises, and other travel products for HWH members. The Hapi Wealth Builder segment focuses on exploring the options of providing services to its members through financial educational materials. The company is based in Bethesda, Maryland. HWH International Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Alset International Limited.

