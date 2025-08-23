CLEAR Secure, Inc. $YOU Shares Sold by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,031 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CLEAR Secure were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of YOU. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of CLEAR Secure by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 8,254 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CLEAR Secure during the fourth quarter worth about $1,695,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of CLEAR Secure by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 160,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CLEAR Secure during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CLEAR Secure by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 246,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,579,000 after acquiring an additional 50,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on YOU shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on CLEAR Secure from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CLEAR Secure from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on CLEAR Secure from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered CLEAR Secure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on CLEAR Secure from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Adam Wiener sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 207,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,229,020. This represents a 2.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Z. Barkin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $656,200.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,507.25. This trade represents a 61.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,056,700. 39.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CLEAR Secure Stock Up 4.5%

Shares of CLEAR Secure stock opened at $36.2810 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.25. CLEAR Secure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.67 and a fifty-two week high of $38.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.66.

CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $219.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.90 million. CLEAR Secure had a return on equity of 122.69% and a net margin of 21.17%.CLEAR Secure’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. CLEAR Secure has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CLEAR Secure, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

CLEAR Secure Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. CLEAR Secure’s dividend payout ratio is 31.25%.

CLEAR Secure Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

