Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.3750.

A number of research firms recently commented on BIOX. Wall Street Zen downgraded Bioceres Crop Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Bioceres Crop Solutions from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management cut Bioceres Crop Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fourth Sail Capital LP grew its position in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 25.1% in the first quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 4,627,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,125,000 after acquiring an additional 928,708 shares during the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP grew its position in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 4.7% in the second quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 993,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 11.4% in the first quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 829,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 9.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 823,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 71,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 77.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 236,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 103,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.68% of the company’s stock.

BIOX stock opened at $2.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $183.74 million, a PE ratio of -20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.34. Bioceres Crop Solutions has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $11.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $59.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.80 million. Bioceres Crop Solutions had a negative return on equity of 2.37% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bioceres Crop Solutions will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition segments. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier, and higher yielding crops.

