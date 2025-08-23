Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.3750.
A number of research firms recently commented on BIOX. Wall Street Zen downgraded Bioceres Crop Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Bioceres Crop Solutions from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management cut Bioceres Crop Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Bioceres Crop Solutions
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Bioceres Crop Solutions Stock Down 0.3%
BIOX stock opened at $2.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $183.74 million, a PE ratio of -20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.34. Bioceres Crop Solutions has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $11.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $59.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.80 million. Bioceres Crop Solutions had a negative return on equity of 2.37% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bioceres Crop Solutions will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Bioceres Crop Solutions
Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition segments. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier, and higher yielding crops.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bioceres Crop Solutions
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 08/18 – 08/22
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Royal Caribbean Earnings Beat Fuels Strong 2025 Outlook
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Alphabet’s Breakout Potential: From Laggard to AI Leader
Receive News & Ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.